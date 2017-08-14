Arielle —A lioness in song

Cutting an elegant picture on stage, in flaming red, Cowie was the toast of the night when the International Steelband Foundation staged Big 5: The Sensational Steelband Concert on July 22 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Holy Name Convent graduate Arielle Cowie wowed the capacity-filled venue with her riveting performance of Jennifer Hudson’s And I’m Telling You.

Giving her age as “forever young,” Cowie developed her love for song from childhood. “I started singing at a very young age. I joined the school choir and participated at music festival very often but I started taking it seriously within the last three years.

“I started professionally singing two and a half years ago when I joined the cast of Cinderella, a T&T musical, as Cinderella. Since then, I have performed all over the country.”

The somewhat reticent artiste chose not to mention which artistes have inspired her or who are her favourite performers. She said: “I have many local mentors but I would not want to call one and not the other. I also have a few Grammy Award-winning producers and executives from music labels who reach out to me regularly and have been guiding me. They are really excited for me to get to the US.”

For The Big 5 event, the five performing large conventional steel orchestras were allowed guest artistes to augment their performances and bpTT opted for Cowie. She revealed: “A very strong supporter of my career, Colin Greaves, is the one who brought me on board (with Renegades). I had worked with Colin previously at a couple events. He saw me perform at a Jazz event at Fatima College, then at the launch of Nescafe Dolce Gusto. When we finally got to work together for the Sagicor Awards, he told me about The Big 5 event which would have been months away at that point. He was very adamant I be involved. He has a vision for me and I have a dream, so we work very well together.” Greaves is a media consultant for Renegades.

Cowie continued: “bpTT Renegades were absolutely amazing. They welcomed me as one of their own and trusted that I would give my all on that stage. That meant a lot to me because it gave me the confidence to truly express my emotions that night.

“It was an incredible honour to perform with Duvonne Stewart and the bpTT Renegades family, and it is a moment in my career that I will cherish as it has already opened many doors. I must say special thanks to Duvonne Stewart (arranger), Candice Andrews-Brumant (captain) and of course Colin Greaves.”

Cowie seems to excel at anything she tries her hand at, even sports, and is a former national hockey player. The allrounder said: “I am eternally grateful for all of the opportunities that I have been afforded in my life thus far. Without my education and hockey, I would not be where I am today.

“I wish to express thanks to the government of T&T as I received an academic scholarship from my CAPE studies. That, coupled with a sports scholarship from The Ohio State University, allowed me to obtain my degree.

“Sports taught me a lot about discipline and determination. I grew up in a very sports-oriented family—my parents and four siblings all played hockey. My two older brothers still play, so hard work was always a given. Once I built up the confidence to start singing, this determination came very naturally, and I have not stopped working hard since.”

Does she have a favourite sports personality? She said: “I don’t have a favourite but I always support them because I understand the hard work, mental and physical pressures that come with the job. I have a lot of respect for them.”

When not on stage or at work, Cowie enjoys spending time with her family, and working with her team of close friends and advisors on plans for their future technology programmes for children, reading and playing the piano.

Professionally a Social Media Manager by day and a singer and entrepreneur otherwise, Cowie is impressed by the diverse melting pot of talent that abounds locally. She said: “It has been a truly amazing experience, meeting and working with so many talented individuals from all walks of life.”

As far as the local entertainment industry is concerned, Cowie said: “The local entertainment industry is growing. With the ease of access to new technology and the internet, we don’t have to rely on others to learn the way we would have in the past.

“There are more and more self-taught musicians, producers, and videographers, and we are ready to shine.

“The only thing that I see that needs to be improved is our attention to intellectual property. We need to learn about how we can protect ourselves and our work. Multiple organisations are here to help, such as ACT, COTT, CME, MusicTT and many more. I would urge every entertainer to seek them out and learn.”

So, what lies ahead for Arielle Cowie?

“The next few years, I know, will be a lot of fun and very fruitful,” she said.

“I now own my company, Arielle Alexa Productions. Through this, I will be creating all of my music, but I also want to give back. I want to be able to show the youth that independence is possible, once the right steps are taken. Your education is important, your extra-curricular activities are important and most of all, your talent is important.”