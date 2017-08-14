Gayle comes calling

Tonight the Queen’s Park Oval is expected to be packed to capacity when the self-dubbed ‘World Boss’, Chris Gayle and his St Kitts and Nevis Patriots come to do battle with the champion Dwayne Bravo and the league-leading Trinbago Knight Rider (TKR).

The Trinbago Knight Riders are capturing the imagination with some tidy and high-intensity cricket which has given them four wins from five matches so far, while the Patriots have three wins from three matches.

When the umpire calls play at 8pm tonight the white ball is expected to take to the skies with some of the biggest hitters in the game at play.

Gayle has already sent a message to Bravo telling him he will be here to deal with his team and Bravo has refused to respond with words.

The man who has taken his team to four wins in their five home matches, wants to respond with runs and wickets.

Nevertheless the clash is expected to be mouth-watering and 18,000 fans will be showing up for a match that could see Knight Riders book an early place in the play-offs which of course will be played in Trinidad and Tobago at the brand new Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

On Saturday night a packed Oval saw Bravo and his boys take care of Keiron Pollard’s Barbados Tridents by two wickets. Sunil Narine better known for his bowling underlined his credentials as an emerging all rounder with a robust 79, to take the home team to their victory target of 153.

Tonight’s match will be broadcast live on CNC3 Television as well as radio coverage provided on Vibe CT 105.1fm.