Latapy’s U-15s lose

T&T’s Under-15 boys team went under 4-0 to Costa Rica in their opening Group B encounter at the Concacaf Under 15 Championship played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, yesterday.

T&T conceded goals in the 14th, 44th, 49th and 61st minutes of the 70-minute match. The United States defeated Canada 1-0 in the other Group B encounter played on the day.

T&T had the first real chance of the game but Jean-Heim Mc Fee failed to make good of his opportunity in the opening minute of the game.

T&T are one of the eight seeded teams in Division One which comprises of Groups A and B along with Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Panama, United States, Costa Rica and Canada. The other 41 teams make up Division two and three. Only the top two teams from Group A and B are eligible to go through to the championship semi-finals and final with the other group winners and runners up competing for the remaining finishing spots.

Speaking after the match, T&T head coach Russell Latapy pointed out that the Costa Ricans managed the encounter better and proved to be the better team in terms of tactical awareness.

“I thought that the better team eventually won the game. The difference in the both teams wasn’t quality but instead tactical awareness. You can tell the Costa Rican players were playing at a high level and they were able to manage the game better at different stages. We are a team that is getting to that point which is where matches like these will serve us well going forward,” said Latapy.

He added: “In terms of technical ability, we were right there on par. Most importantly for the players is that it’s a great experience and a fantastic learning curve.

“Now we need to win the two games to get through to the knock-out stages but we are going to go for it.”

T&T faces the US at 9am on Monday with Canada meeting Costa Rica in the other encounter.

T&T Starting Line up vs Costa Rica

1. Jahiem Wickam

2. Randy Antoine

3. Darian Bradshaw

4. Cephas St. Rose

5. Jean-Heim Mc Fee

6. Ezekiel Kesar (c)

7. Josiah Edwards

8. Jaiye Sheppard

9. Zachary Welch

10. Marc Wharfe

11. Justin Araujo-Wilson