Paul lights up cycling centre

Nicholas Paul of Breakway Cycling Club gave a boisterous crowd plenty to cheer about at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, after he captured the match sprint title at the Elite and Under-23 National Track Cycling Championships on Saturday night.

Earlier in the morning, Paul, the 2016 Junior Pam American match sprint champion qualified third fastest in a quick time of 10.398secs with Kwesi Browne of Arima Wheelers Cycling Club, second fastest in 10.363secs while Njisane Phillip took poll position with a 10.300sec flying 200m effort.

Quincy Alexander (Team DPS) had an unfortunate incident when his tyre blew out while preparing for his Flying 200m race and he crashed down the steepest point of the banking. Though he got back up and re-attempted the event, his time of 10.643secs was way off his best at Couva.

Consequent to that, Alexander scratched from the remainder of the event as well as Phillip who seemed to be suffering from a stomach bug.

In the semi-finals, Paul rounded Kwesi Browne in both rides to advance to the final against the reigning Keirin champion, Keron Bramble.

The final was similar to Paul’s semi-final where he easily rounded Bramble in two tactical rides to take the win.

The young sprinter from Gasparillo punched the sky as he crossed the line then acknowledged his supporters in the stand.

Kollyn St George (Breakaway) qualified fastest in the Flying 200m and made easy work of her teammate Dominique Lovell in the Women’s Match Sprint decider.

The Elite men and women Omnium titles were captured by Campbell siblings, Akil and Teniel respectively.

Akil rode an excellent final points race, lapping the bunch with one lap remaining to win on a total of 164 points while team-mate, Varun Maharajh finished in second on 154 points and Adam Alexander (Team Foundation), third with 138 points.

Teniel rode a controlled event, leaving it for the Points Race by lapping the bunch on her own to take the Omnium on 178 points while Alexi Costa (Heatwave) dug deep to take second with just one sprint remaining just ahead of Canada-based Alexandra Bovell (Unattached).