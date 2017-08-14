Williams in good form after Honduran pre-season

National Senior Team goalkeeper Jan Michael Williams has described his first month in Honduras a learning curve as both he and defender Daneil Cyrus seek to establish themselves as regular starters for Juticalpa FC.

The T&T duo arrived at the club around similar times in July, heading straight into the team’s pre-season activities.

“Things have been really good so far for both myself and Cyrus. We started off a bit slowly but that was somewhat expected with the language barrier, the culture and the intensity of the league here,” Williams said.

“The pre-season training was tough but necessary for us to be able to cope with the physicality of the league. From what we have seen so far from both our team and the big guns such as CD Marathon, Real Espana and Olimpia, we have a challenging yet potentially prosperous and successful season ahead,” Williams added.

Both players are expected to feature in the T&T squad for the September 1st World Cup qualifier against Honduras at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Corneal to focus on B License and player registration

Newly appointed technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Anton Corneal intends to place heavy emphasis on coaching development through the staging of more TTFA/Dutch KNVB “B” License courses.

Corneal has conducted a couple B License courses this year already, including for the Secondary Schools Football League, while there continues to be a series of C License courses. But the time has come for the level of coaching to go a level higher, according to Corneal.

“We have had a lot of people doing the C license courses and now we have to step up to the B license. It is now a higher level game and not just focusing on the youth,” Corneal said.

“It is a lot more information, a lot more detailed, it’s dealing with older players, dealing with teams, team tactics, dealing with analysing games. It gives the coaches more information that would be relevant to coaching in the Pro League, the semi-pro league and even at the national team level,” he added.

Corneal also intends to focus more on youth player registration within Trinidad and Tobago.

“I think one of my immediate aims will be to standardise the registration of youth academies because we have a lot of youth academies in Trinidad. We don’t just want to standardise the coach education side of it but also the registration of youth players whether it be players out of a club, a coaching school, or even communities to give them a place where their players can be registered so if in ten years time there is a transfer where that player can be tracked right back to their first team,” Corneal added.

Shaun Fuentes is the communications manager for the TTFA - [email protected]