Windies warm-up drawn

English country team Derbyshire held on for a draw versus the West Indies on the final day of their day/night three-day tour game at Derbyshire County Ground yesterday.

For the second time in the match, the West Indies team, captained by Jason Holder, made a declaration following fruitful rewards while batting.

After starting the third and final day at 60 for one and an overall lead of 306 runs, Holder called his men back in late in the day with the score then on 327 for six wickets. Kieran Powell, who fell eight runs short of a century in the first innings, managed to reach the mark this time around, retiring hurt on exactly 100. Roston Chase was also in the runs again and followed up his first innings unbeaten hundred with 60 not out. Seamer Kemar Roach was also unbeaten on 40 when the declaration came.

Bowling for Derbyshire, Matthew Sonczak (2-56) and Charlie MacDonell (2-57) took two wickets each.

When the Englishmen batted a second time they reached 51 without loss at the close of play. Ben Slater was not out on 37.

The West Indies team will now prepare for the first test match with England which is a day/night encounter beginning on Thursday August 17 at Edgbaston.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS - 327 for six decl (Kieran Powell 100 ret, Roston Chase 60 not out, Kemar Roach 40 not out; Matthew Sonczak 2-56, Charlie MacDonell 2-57)

DERBYSHIRE 2ND INNING - 51 without loss (Ben Slater 27 not out)

Match drawn