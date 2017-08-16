Ali sends records tumbling as Gibson makes successful return

Trinidad and Tobago’s top archers converged on the Michael P MacKenzie Archery Range for two days of intense battle this past weekend in the Senior National Championships. They vied for top honours and bragging rights for the year. It was a weekend of records, and also included a few upsets.

Compound archers shot at a distance of 50 metres. Recurve archers shot at 70 metres and 60 metres for the Master category.

After two years away from competition, veteran recurve archer, Robert Gibson, announced his return in emphatic style. He came second in the ranking round and won the championship round by defeating former champion, Parasan Ramsumair. He was eventually crowned National Outdoor Recurve men’s champion. Recent record-breaker, Daniel Catariz, though placing first in the ranking round, had a shock early exit in the elimination stages.

In the women’s recurve category, 15 year old St Joseph Convent student, Shemariah Ali left no stone unturned. She retained the ranking round title for a fourth consecutive year. She also retained the championship title for the second year in a row, breaking the record for 36 arrows with a score of 293 (previous 278). Ali also broke the 72 arrow record with a score of 573 (previous 542), and had the highest end of six arrows for any male or female recurve archer with a score of 57 out of a possible 60 arrows at 70 metres. Her father and coach, Ronald Ali, exclaimed that the weekend’s success was a culmination of years of hard work and dedication, after initial disappointments.

The recurve master men’s category saw Colvin Chin stave off a close challenge by Dane Mohammed to win both the ranking round and the championship.

The compound men’s category, saw the familiar names such as, Hasmath Ali and George Vire, defend their titles in the men’s open and master’s categories respectively.

Priyanka Dhanie made light work of her young challenger, Hanna Ali, to retain her national championship title.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Target Archery Federation, Mr Gregory Quesnel, commented that this year’s edition of the national championship was one of the most keenly contested in years with scores that are getting closer to the international standards. He also highlighted the emergence of the junior archers stepping up to challenge the senior archers.

The next major tournament will be the highly anticipated Federal Tournament in September, hosted by Points Archery Club. This is the first and only tournament to give monetary prizes, which is a hit with archers.