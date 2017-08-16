David ready for Reggae Boyz test

Finland-based defender Aubrey David is anticipating a gripping contest on August 24th when this country plays host to the Reggae Boyz in an international friendly at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 8 pm.

While head coach Dennis Lawrence will have more home-based players at his disposal for the fixtures, David, a regular in the T&T rosters for the World Cup qualifying campaign, is one of a few foreign-based players likely to feature in the upcoming slate of matches for T&T with the all important World Cup qualifier against Honduras set for the Ato Boldon Stadium on September 1st.

Regardless, David is expecting team T&T to be gunning for their Caribbean rivals.

“It’s always a keen rivalry when Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica meet and there is always that feeling that there is a score to settle for both teams. They have reached two Gold Cup finals and we have always been knocking on the door and threatening to reach just as far but fortunately for Jamaica they have done it,” David told TTFA Media.

Meantime, The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has offered Theodore Whitmore a new contract as coach of the national senior men’s team, after his interim appointment ended at the conclusion of the Gold Cup last month.

Given an interim role by the late former JFF president Captain Horace Burrell, last year, interim JFF president Bruce Gaynor has decided to continue with the former national senior team captain and star midfielder after the World Cup 1998 star guided Jamaica to a second-place finish in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Whitmore named a 18-man squad for the friendly with a training camp starting on Wednesday and includes a handful of players from their squad that finished runners up at the Gold Cup.

Jamaica Squad to take on T&T

Aug 24, 2017

Amal Knight, Shaven Paul, Jamie Robinson, Ladale Richie, Javain Brown, Rosario Harriott, Alex Marshall, Kaheem Parris, Shawn Genius, Marvin Morgan, Vishinul Harris, Fabian Reid, Leonardo Rankine, Shamar Nicholas, Michael Binns, Ewan Grandison, Ricardo Morris, Rondee Smith