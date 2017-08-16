Don’t ‘Miss’ out on the obvious!

Double medallist at the just concluded IAAF World Championships has called on the public to come out in support of local track and field in the future.
Miss Bo Brown Bear has an excellent opportunity of ending a vexing sequence in division two of the Novice Stakes over an extended seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Beverley today, when there are six meetings to further confuse beleaguered punters; two of them are under National Hunt rules!
That’s right the jumpers are back following a whopping nine day(s) break!
During my time as a racecourse reporter the ‘winter jockeys’ enjoyed a summer holiday break between end of May and first week in July; whose bright idea was it make change for the sake of change because that’s all it was.
Saturation is now the daily confrontation but ‘specialising’ with two-year-old keeps me sane and, most importantly, readers in profit; this has been a good month for several cracking doubles but we’ve hit the crossbar a couple of times with treble attempts.
Point is ALWAYS BE READY, be consistent with your routine staking plan allied to my daily patent which is all about not losing; winners take care of themselves.
Miss Bo Brown Bear is journeyed from Richard Hannon’s Marlborough-based stables where more than TWO-HUNDRED thoroughbreds are housed; incredible numbers but with delegation it’s possible to run a huge factory and ‘team captains’ report regularly to bosses such as Gosden, Varian, Johnston and Fahey, to mention but a few.
Does training so many work? just have a look at the averages and number of winners per runners, you might get a shock.
Hannon has booked talented Northern-based apprentice, Ben Robinson, and his 5lbs claim equates to at least two lengths on such a stiff course; Miss Bo Brown Bear is ‘best-in’ on the time-handicap and with a 5lbs fillies’ allowance to boot should finally get off the mark at the seventh attempt.
You can’t beat experience, especially when dealing with a genuine, consistent sort, like Miss Mo Brown Bear.
Weeton attempts to retrieve last-time-out losses in division two of the Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs, just a question of Julie Camacho’s charge replicating an encouraging debut mark.
Lots of juvenile races but few clear-cut selections; however what beats Marcus Tregoning- trained, once-raced, Exceedingly Diva, in division one of the Novice Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ Salisbury will surely win!
Tregoning is a much under-rated trainer but this is his time of year; patience is the key!
