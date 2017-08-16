Don’t ‘Miss’ out on the obvious!

Miss Bo Brown Bear has an excellent opportunity of ending a vexing sequence in division two of the Novice Stakes over an extended seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Beverley today, when there are six meetings to further confuse beleaguered punters; two of them are under National Hunt rules!

That’s right the jumpers are back following a whopping nine day(s) break!

During my time as a racecourse reporter the ‘winter jockeys’ enjoyed a summer holiday break between end of May and first week in July; whose bright idea was it make change for the sake of change because that’s all it was.

Saturation is now the daily confrontation but ‘specialising’ with two-year-old keeps me sane and, most importantly, readers in profit; this has been a good month for several cracking doubles but we’ve hit the crossbar a couple of times with treble attempts.

Point is ALWAYS BE READY, be consistent with your routine staking plan allied to my daily patent which is all about not losing; winners take care of themselves.

Miss Bo Brown Bear is journeyed from Richard Hannon’s Marlborough-based stables where more than TWO-HUNDRED thoroughbreds are housed; incredible numbers but with delegation it’s possible to run a huge factory and ‘team captains’ report regularly to bosses such as Gosden, Varian, Johnston and Fahey, to mention but a few.

Does training so many work? just have a look at the averages and number of winners per runners, you might get a shock.

Hannon has booked talented Northern-based apprentice, Ben Robinson, and his 5lbs claim equates to at least two lengths on such a stiff course; Miss Bo Brown Bear is ‘best-in’ on the time-handicap and with a 5lbs fillies’ allowance to boot should finally get off the mark at the seventh attempt.

You can’t beat experience, especially when dealing with a genuine, consistent sort, like Miss Mo Brown Bear.

Weeton attempts to retrieve last-time-out losses in division two of the Novice Auction Stakes over five furlongs, just a question of Julie Camacho’s charge replicating an encouraging debut mark.

Lots of juvenile races but few clear-cut selections; however what beats Marcus Tregoning- trained, once-raced, Exceedingly Diva, in division one of the Novice Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ Salisbury will surely win!

Tregoning is a much under-rated trainer but this is his time of year; patience is the key!