Erin FC wins sixth straight in SFA

Shaquille Aguillera scored a pair of goals as Erin FC whipped #9 United FC 4-2 in a top of the table clash to remain leaders of the Southern Football Association Pool A standings on Saturday.

Darron Alexis and Dex Jones added the other goals for Erin FC while #9 United FC got it replies from Akel Sanchez and Kieron Roberts.

With the win, Erin FC carried its points table to maximum 18 points, ten ahead of its opponent who was joined by Siparia Angels and Serial Strikers.

Siparia Angels hammered Penal All Stars 4-1 and Serial Strikers got a goal each from Messach Mc Intosh and Kellon Ferdinand in a 2-0 defeat of Diamond United.

In Pool B, leaders Giants FC was held to an entertaining 3-3 by defending champions Pitchment FC. For Giants, now with 13 points from six matches, Isaiah Mc Intosh, Tristan Khan and Atiba Athel were on target while Dval Moore scored a double and Afriel Alexander, the other for Pitchment FC, fourth in the pool with seven points from four matches.

In the two other matches contested Pele Pele got a strike from Sylvester Teesdale to edge past Club Sando FC 1-0 and Barrackpore United also eased past Union Hall United 1-0 thanks to a Brent Garcia, item.

SFA RESULTS

Pool A:

Serial Strikers 2 (Messach Mc Intosh, Kellon Ferdinand) vs Diamond United 0

Erin FC 4 (Shaquille Aguillera 2, Darron Alexis, Dex Jones) vs #9 United FC 2 (Akel Sanchez, Kieron Roberts)

Siparia Angels 4 vs Penal All Stars 1

Pool B:

Pitchment FC 3 (Dval Moore 2, Afriel Alexander) vs Giants FC 3 (Isaiah Mc Intosh, Tristan Khan, Atiba Athel)

Pele Pele 1 (Sylvester Teesdale) vs Club Sando FC 0

Barrackpore United 1 (Brent Garcia) vs Union Hall United 0

UPCOMING SFA MATCHES

Pool A:

Friday August 18:

Diamond United vs Siparia Angels, Diamond Ground, 7pm

Erin FC vs Serial Strikers, Erin, 7pm

Saturday August 19:

Palo Seco vs #9 United FC, Palo Seco, 6pm

Sunday August 20:

Penal All Stars vs Santa Flora United, 4pm

Pool B:

Saturday August 19:

Guapo United vs Pele Pele, Techeir Ground, Pt Fortin, 4pm

Barrackpore United vs Pitchment FC, Barrackpore, 7pm

Sunday August 20:

Club Sando FC vs Union Hall, Venue TBD, 4pm