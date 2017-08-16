Forde shines for Windies Under-15s

LONDON—All-rounder Matthew Forde, skipper Sachin Singh and fast bowler Jayden Seales have been among the stand-out performers for the squad which has so far won two of their three matches on the Tour of England.

Forde has hit a couple of half-centuries and logged a tidy bowling performances, Singh has hit a half-century as he has batted steadily and Seales has been consistent with the ball, as the Windies U15 Invitational logged wins in a Twenty20 match against London Under-15s and a 50 overs-a-side contest against Herfordshire Emerging Players Performance before losing a 50 overs match against Hampshire Development Squad.

In the opening match last Wednesday, an unbeaten half-century from Singh and his unbroken, century, second-wicket stand with Seth Agard carried the Windies U15 Invitational to a commanding victory over London U15s.

Singh hit seven fours and one six in the top score of 55 not out and Agard supported with 47 not out, as the visitors successfully chased 116 for victory at Walkers.

After opener Tariq Mohammed was run out early in the chase, Agard came to the crease and shared 104 for the second wicket with Singh to take the Caribbean side over the finish line with four balls remaining.

In the second match on Sunday, Seales and Antonio Fernandes combined for six wickets to bowl the Windies Under-15 Invitational to an 11-run victory after openers George Langston and Joe Burselm gave Hertfordshire EPP a confident start. Seales grabbed 3-21 from 9.4 overs, Fernandes took 3-40 from eight overs and Ali 2-34 from his allotted 10 overs, as the Windies U15 Invitational dismissed Herts EPP for 203 in 49.4 overs at Wormsley.

Results

At Totton & Eling: Hampshire Development won by 43 runs.

HAMPSHIRE DEVELOPMENT 261 off 49.4 overs (Cole Campbell 100, Miles Kantolinna 33, Harry Gadd 32, Fletcha Middleton 30, Ollie Southon 21; Taeim Tonge 4-46, Matthew Forde 3-56, Seth Agard 2-24).

WINDIES UNDER-15 INVITATIONAL 218 for eight off 50 overs (Matthew Forde 72 not out, Seth Agard 42, Lee Solomon 32, Antonio Morris 22; Tom Prest 4-38, Ollie Southon 2-38).

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

August 15—South West England vs Windies U15s – Banbury Cricket Club

August 17—Ireland U15s vs Windies U15s – Merchant Taylor’s School

August 18—Barmy Army Colts vs Windies U15s – Stanmore Cricket Club

August 20—London & East Region vs Windies U15s – Merchant Taylor’s School

​