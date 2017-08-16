Shadab might return to CPL

There is a possibility that leg-spinner Shadab Khan could return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) later on this month.

Khan and a host of other Pakistani nationals were called home from the ongoing CPL by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who wanted them to prepare for a series of matches against a World XI in September. Pakistan has seen no international cricket since 2010 when the team bus carrying the Sri Lanka players was shot at. The PCB has been trying to get the big teams across the world to come to Pakistan but they have refused on the basis of security. Now they are trying to have a World XI go to Pakistan for a series of matches, so that the ICC can consider granting approval for international matches, if all goes well in terms of the security.

Director of TKR, Venky Mysore thinks that there is a chance he may be back. “All the players when they got their NOCs would have signed on for going back home in the event that their national team needed them. Shadab is a big blow but we have to abide by the terms and conditions set out in the NOC.

“There is a possibility that he may return to the Caribbean because by August 25, the PCB has to name their team to play against the World XI. If he is not on the team, then we will bring him back. Even if he gets selected there is no guarantee that this match will come off because the PCB still needs to get security clearance for the matches.

“So it is not all lost yet as far as Shadab is concerned. For the moment the management has been working on a replacement and this will be announced soon. I want to say thank you to Shadab for his wonderful efforts in this tournament and to wish him all the best.”

Shadab signed off his 2017 CPL with 10 wickets and played a big part in his team TKR winning five of their first six matches.