Williams leads Tallawahs to last-over win

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA– Man-of-the-Match Kesrick Williams bowled a superb last over to hand reigning champions Jamaica Tallawahs a dramatic win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday night.

With the hosts requiring eight runs for victory in pursuit of 129 for victory at the Guyana National Stadium, Williams conceded a mere five runs while picking up two wickets to fire Tallawahs to their fourth win in five outings. Jason Holder, who made 24 not out and Pakistani Babar Azam, who scored 23, put on 49 in a measured fourth wicket stand and with both at the crease at the start final over, the odds were on an Amazon Warriors victory.

But Williams conceded a single run from the first two deliveries and then had Mohammed dropped in the deep off the third, as the batsmen scrambled three runs. Babar holed out to long-on off the next ball to leave Amazon Warriors needing four from the last two but Babar drilled a length ball to Rovman Powell at long-on to fall, Mohammed scrambled a single off the fifth before new batsman Roshon Primus slogged a catch to deep mid-wicket off the final delivery. Seamer Williams was outstanding, finishing with three for 30 while let-arm spinner Imad Wasim, even though going wicket-less, yielded just 15 runs from his four overs. Opener Chadwick Walton top-scored with 37 off 33 balls, paving the way for a successful run chase in a 67-run opening stand with captain Martin Guptill who struck 33 from 41 balls. Both fell in successive overs leaving Mohammed and Babar to consolidate for Amazon Warriors. Earlier, New Zealander Glenn Phillips stroked 51 as Tallawahs, sent in, stumbled to 128 for seven off their 20 overs.

Opener Lendl Simmons and lower-order batsman Jonathan Foo both chipped in with 20 apiece. Off-spinner Steven Jacobs (2-18), seamer Rayad Emrit (2-24) and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2-38) all finished with two wickets each.

Phillips, who faced 47 balls and struck four fours and two sixes, anchored the innings, putting on 30 for the first wicket with Simmons before adding 33 for the fifth wicket with Foo. He was eventually sixth out in the 19th over, lbw to seamer Sohail Tanvir looking to reverse hit. (CMC)