Stokely Vale blanks Georgia in TFA

Three different players were on target as Stokely Vale blanked Georgia FC 3-0 when matches in the Tobago Football Association continued on Thursday.

David Mc Dougall opened the scoring in the 19th minute for Stokely Vale while Onasie Fored made it 2-0 two minutes later before Jamaine Walters added a third item with six minutes left in the contest.

Goal City 2

Stokely Vale 3