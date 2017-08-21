Cameron not on Windies squad

Former West Indies opener Philo Wallace has rubbished talk that the president of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and his board is responsible for the poor showing of the team in England.

The West Indies team bowed to England inside three days by an innings and 209 runs, in the historic first day/night Test match in England. According to Wallace: “The last time I looked at the squad that was chosen for England I did not see the name Dave Cameron on it. People continue to call for his head but this team has been given enough preparation ahead of this series. The players need to take responsibility for their very poor performances.

The just concluded Test match England versus Windies once again showed that our bowlers lacked consistency both in line and length. This allowed the English batsmen to score freely and add poor fielding to this the score was always going to be huge.” England tallied 514 for eight declared on the back of 243 from Alaister Cook and 131 from skipper Joe Root.

“Windies batsmen again showed lack of application to bat long which is the key to scoring runs. They also showed poor techniques to the moving and bouncing ball. Somehow that squad must look to play better Test match cricket. The coach should be asking each player to identify where he went wrong and make the necessary adjustments moving into the next Test. The batsmen have to look to play straighter as well.

“They need to forget the weather and focus on playing solid cricket. The captain needs to think more critically and be smart on his feet.” The West Indies team has been has seen some rough times ever since their invincibility was broken in 1995 by Australia. Under current captain Jason Holder they have struggled but in recent times have pulled off wins against Pakistan twice.