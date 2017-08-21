Guyana stays unbeaten as Barbados lose again

BASSETERRE, St Kitts

Playing at Molineaux, Guyana posted 158 all out off 37.1 overs, with Raymond Perez top-scoring with 39, Ramnarine Chatura getting 33 and Kevelon Anderson, an unbeaten 26.

Kristoph Virgo claimed three for 26 while West Indies Under-19 left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal picked up two for 25.

In reply, Jamaica were dismissed for 142 off 40.2 overs with captain Brad Barnes making 42 and Royal again showing his all-round ability with 36.

They were undermined by seamer Ronaldo Ali Mohammed who grabbed four for 19 while left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd (2-29) and off-spinner Bhaskar Yadram (2-39) finished with two wickets apiece.

Jamaica were stumbling at 20 for three in the eighth over before Barnes and Royal came to their side’s rescue.

Barnes, who faced 65 balls and counted five fours and one six, added 27 for the fourth wicket with Raewin Senior (5) and 21 for the fifth wicket with Andre McCarty (9).

Once Barnes departed, Royal took over, belting a pair of fours and sixes in a 44-ball knock as he put on 31 for the seventh with Rashni Roye who made 23 not out off 27 deliveries.

However, the innings lost momentum following Royal’s dismissal and Guyana grabbed the initiative.

At Conaree, ICC Americas won their first game of the tournament when they upset Leeward Islands by 15 runs.

Pranav Sharma top-scored with 43 and captain Bhavindu Adhihetty chipped in with 30 as ICC Americas reached 158 off 34 overs. In reply, Shacoy Floyd top-scored with 34 and Kadeem Henry got 24 but the Leewards were held to 143 for nine off 34 overs.

At Verchilds, Barbados lost their second straight game when they went down by 22 runs to Windward Islands.(CMC)