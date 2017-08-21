LIMITLESS TOBAGO’S PRIDE

Limitless of Tobago, with the crew of Ottis Walker (driver) and David Singh (throttleman), makes their way to Tobago on Saturday as they challenge for honours in the G Class. They battle through choppy waters on their way to an impressive third place overall and first in their class finish ahead of Trident and PP Conqueror in that order. This year marks the second consecutive G Class victory for the crew in the T&T Power Board Association Great Race event from Trinidad to Tobago. Photo by:RONALD DANIEL