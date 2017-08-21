Walcott hunts Diamond League medal

T&T’s Keshorn Walcott will mount another challenge against the leading throwers in the world when they assemble for the men’s javelin event at the final IAAF Diamond League meeting on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The winners of 16 final events, which will unfold at Letzigrund Stadium, will be awarded one of the coveted Diamond Trophies and US$50,000 in prize money.

Walcott has not been in his best form though, basking in a season’s best 86.61 metres posted at the fourth meeting of the Diamond League series in Rome in June.

He takes on German world champion Johannes Vetter (94.44m) and his fellow countryman and Olympic champion Thomas Rohler (93.90m). The two throwers have launched their javelins to position two and three of the all-time best list.

Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallists, measured a best throw of 84.48m to place seventh at the recent World Championships in London, England. Vetter won gold with a best attempt 89.89 while Rohler was fourth with 88.26.

Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who threw a personal best 89.73 to place second, will also compete along with Finland’s Tero Pitkamaki, who was fifth with 86.94, Ahmed Bader Magour of Qatar, who placed 10th (81.77) and Estonian Magnus Kirt, who was 11th (80.48). The other competitor is India’s Neeraj Chopra.

Another local athlete Cleopatra Borel will be in action across the field in the women’s shot put. Borel took no part in the World event but is keen do well against the leading athletes in the event.

Borel, who enters with a season’s best 17.96, will challenge the likes of reigning world champion China’s Lijiao Gong (20.11), runner-up Anita Marton of Hungary (19.49) and World’s bronze medallist and Olympic champion Michelle Carter (19.34) of the USA.

The other competitors are Bulgarian Yuliya Leantsiuk, her countrywomen Aliona Dubitskaya and two other Americans Daniella Bunch and Brittany Smith.