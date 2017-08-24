T&T’s Rampersad is Carebaco president

T&T’s Rahul Rampersad was elected as the new president of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (Carebaco) at their elections of a new executive committee which was held at the conference room of the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua on Saturday.

Rampersad was elected unopposed for the position and also serves as the President of the T&T Badminton Association.

Other members of the new executive committee are Guyana’s Gorkan Ramdhani (Vice President); T&T’s Navin Gayapersad (Secretary) , Suriname’s Radon Colour (Treasurer) as well as Council Members: Elias Fanus (Barbados), Andrew Clarke (Barbados) and Terrance Sysbesma (Aruba). Rampersad addressed the council following the election and outlined the plans for the two-year tenure of the Committee.

One of the primary objectives he iterated is to create a Caribbean badminton circuit which will give regional athlete much more match play than they currently get in both their home territories as well as regional tournaments.

The committee noted that this was one of the key areas needed in order to improve the quality of the regional game.

Other areas to be addressed include assisting member countries with sourcing funds to host the Carebaco Championships, the Confederation’s flagship event, as well as in establishing a high performance centre in the Caribbean.

The new committee signalled their intention to work diligently in order to effect change and to advance the cause of badminton in the region.