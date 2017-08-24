T&T gets two t-tennis silver in Jamaica

T&T Under-13 boys and girls picked up silver medals when the Caribbean Regional Table-Tennis Federation Mini and Pre-Cadet (Under-11 & Under-13) Championship Team competitions concluded in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday night.

In the Under-13 Boys competition, T&T’s Jalen Kerr, Nicholas O’Young, Jamali Mauge and Nicolas Lee swept past Dominican Republic (3-1), Barbados (3-0) and Jamaica ‘B’ (3-0) to their four-team round-robin group. The T&T team then outplayed Jamaica ‘A’ 3-1 in the semifinals before losing the final to Dominican Republic, 1-3.

Dominican Republic beat Guyana 3-0 in their semifinals.

The Under-13 Girls local quartet of Priyanka Khellawan, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Rebekah Sterling also got silver when they ended their round-robin with a 3-1 record. This after T&T defeated Jamaica ‘B’ 3-0, Dominican Republic 3-2 and Guyana/St Vincent and The Grenadines combined, 3-0.

The gold medals went to Jamaica ‘A’ which ended with a perfect record of 4-0 while Dominican Republic got bronze with two wins and two defeats.

In the Under-11 Boys Team event, T&T team of Samuel Humphreys, Sachin Ramsumair, Sameer Ali and Gabriel John ended in fourth spot of five teams with a 1-4 record after beating Jamaica ‘B’ 3-1.

In the other matches, T&T was beaten by Jamaica ‘A’ , Dominican Republic and Guyana, all by 0-3 margins.

Dominican Republic topped the five-team series, with a perfect 4-0 record ahead of Jamaica ‘A’ 3-1 and Guyana, 2-2.