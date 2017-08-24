T&T swimmers capture Goodwill beaver trick

T&T captured its fourth straight Goodwill Swimming Championship title on Sunday after three days of competition in the National Aquatic Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.

Team T&T amassed 1,322 points and 104 medals (24 gold, 38 silver and 43 bronze), to capture the coveted Goodwill trophy, just ahead of Suriname (1,289 points) while hosts Guyana took third with 868.5 points.

Bahamas, which has been a guest of Goodwill for the past few years, was officially admitted as a Goodwill country at the 2017 Congress meeting and placed d fourth with 805 points. Barbados, St. Lucia and Grenada were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

The 2018 Goodwill Swim Meet is scheduled for Barbados while it will return to T & T in 2020.