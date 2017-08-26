T&T U-19 cricketers toppled by Guyana

T&T’s under-19 cricketers fell to an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U-19 tournament continued in St Kitts yesterday.

Guyana won the toss and asked T&T to bat and that decision was almost immediately justified as T&T lost its first wicket in the second over, Leonardo Julien the unlucky man, trapped lbw to Bhaskar Yadram.

That start set the tone for a wobbly T&T batting effort which saw the young Red Force team struggle to put partnerships together. Only Cephus Cooper and Kirstan Kallicharan showed any inclination to stick around and scored 23 from 24 and 48 from 64 respectively.

Tellingly, those were the only double digit scores for the T&T team which was wrecked by Yadram’s offspin that yielded him figures of three for 19 in 5.4 overs. Guyana bowled T&T out for 110 inside 35.4 overs in two hours and 29 minutes.

In reply, it took Guyana just over half of that time to knock off T&T’s total as their chase was led by their opening pair of Raymond Perez and Joshua Persaud.

By the time T&T forced its first breakthrough, when Te-Shawn Alleyne bowled Persaud with the fifth ball of the 15th over, the batsman had already scored 44 off 45 and placed Guyana comfortable on 78.

Alleyene added some excitement by removing the new batsman, Kevin Sinclair with the very next ball however Guyana recovered and eased to the win without further loss. Their final score was 111 for two from 21.5 overs.

CWI REGIONAL U-19 TOURNAMENT

OTHER SCORES:

Windwards def Canada by 60 runs

WINDWARDS—220 for 9 (50 overs)

(A Athanaze 52, K Melius 42;

A Bhavindu 3-43)

CANADA—160 allout (41.2 overs)

(N Kavian 52, B Bakht 21; D Douglas 3-26)

Barbados def. Jamaica by 8 wickets

JAMAICA - 145 allout (47.4 overs)

(S. CHristie 71; R. Smith 3-16, C Boyce 2-16)

BARBADOS - 149 for 2 (31.4 overs)

(K. Alleyne 61*, M Cyrus 27*; R Senior 2-30)