Guyana eyes regional Under-19 title
Guyana’s under-19 cricket team could storm away with the Cricket West Indies Regional One Day title when the tournament concludes today in St Kitts & Nevis.
T&T might have relinquished the title they won in 2016 when they surrendered an eight wicket defeat to Guyana in the previous round of matches played on Saturday.
Guyana easily chased down the 111 set for victory to win their fifth game and remain unbeaten in the competition.
Heading into today’s final round of matches, Guyana is the only unbeaten having extended that record against the previously unbeaten T&T at Conaree.
Their efforts in the competition so far have been led by West Indies Under-19 off-spinning all-rounder,r Bhaskar Yadram who wrecked T&T’s batting to claim figures of three for 19.
Guyana will take on the Windward Islands today in their final match of the competition.
CWI Regional U19 One Day Tournament
Today’s Matches
Leeward Islands vs Barbados
Windward Islands vs Guyana
Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica
