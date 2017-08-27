Kenwyne injured out

T&T senior men’s football captain, Kenwyne Jones was not considered for selection when head coach Dennis Lawrence announced a 25-man roster for this country’s 2018 World Cup Qualifying match against Honduras on Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Jones who plays for Atlanta United in the MLS has not returned to full match fitness after his knee injury (knee inflammation) in the pre-game warm up against Costa Rica in June. He only recently returned to light training with Atlanta.

Following a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium yesterday morning, Lawrence disclosed his selection which will enter a residential training camp on Monday for the duration of the week leading into Friday’s encounter which kicks off at 8pm.

Ten players who were part of the squad for Thursday’s International Friendly against Jamaica have been retained including locally based players; Marvin Phillip, Andrian Foncette, Alvin Jones, Kevon Villaroel, Curtis Gonzales, Triston Hodge, Nathan Lewis and Tyrone Charles while overseas based professionals Aubrey David and Cordell Cato who were also a part of the Jamaica fixture have been retained, to be joined by a further 15 players who ply their trade abroad.

Following his selection, Lawrence told TTFA Media: “After a proper assessment of the players who have been with us and also those have been involved with their clubs overseas, we’ve selected a squad that we believed is the best one at the moment that can get us the result we are working towards. The week ahead will be crucial with regards to the build up to the match. We will put in the work with the boys over the next few days to try to ensure that we are prepared as best as possible.”

Tickets for Friday’s encounter are on sale at all NLCB Lotto Outlets priced at $350 (covered) and $200 (uncovered).

T&T25-MAN ROSTER

Jan Michael Williams (Juticalpa FC), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Point Fortin Civic Centre),Mekeil Williams (Colorado Rapids) Aubrey David (PS Khemi), Alvin Jones (W Connection), Carlyle Mitchell (East Bengal), Hughto Hector, Triston Hodge (W Connection),Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Kevon Villaroel (North East Stars), Radanfah Abu Bakr (Sūduva Marijampolė), Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat), Daneil Cyrus (Juticalpa FC),Leston Paul (CD Pasaquina), Khaleem Hyland (Al-Faisaly Harmah), Joevin Jones (Seattle Sounders), Kevin Molino (Minnesota United), Cordell Cato (San Jose Earthquakes), Kevan George (Jacksonville Armada) Jomal Williams (Murciélagos FC), Tyrone Charles (San Juan Jabloteh), Jamille Boatswain (Alajuelense), Willis Plaza (East Bengal), Nathan Lewis (San Juan Jabloteh),Trevin Caesar (Orange County)

