O’Neil, Earle medal at Pan Am Kung Fu championship

Two T&T martial artists brought home four medals from the recently concluded Pan American Traditional Kung Fu and Taijiquan Championships in Costa Rica.

Stefan O’Neil won two gold medals while Catherine Earle won two silver at the continental competition.

O’Neil, who is a University of the West Indies student, received a standing ovation after displaying skills in the Tai Chi Open Hand and Weapons categories.

Earle on the other hand won her medals in the same categories in the Women’s Senior division.

This brings T&T’s medal haul to a total of 30 won at this championships over the years.

However, president of the Wushu Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Sifu Rahman Khabir, said that there is still plenty of work to be done to market and arouse the interest in authentic Kung Fu and Tai Chi in this country.

Also competing at the tournament were martial artists from Bermuda, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, and USA.

The event was hosted by the president of the Costa Rica Wushu Federation, Victor On.

Athletes in the region are preparing for the 20th Anniversary of the International Chinese Martial Arts Championship and Sanda Cup to be held in Orlando, Florida in June 2018 and Khabir stated that a West Indies team is expected to be put together for the event.