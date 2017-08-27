Sangakkara betters Watson as St Lucia slumps again

A calm fifty from Kumar Sangakkara guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a six wicket victory against St Lucia Stars in the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday night at Sabina Park, Kingston Jamaica.

Sangakkara’s unbeaten 74 marshalled the Tallawahs to a venue-record run-chase as they surpassed the Stars’ innings of 172 for 8, who had Shane Watson’s 80 to thank for their imposing total.

Sangakkara was fortunate to be dropped twice, but his composure helped negotiate a steep chase in which the run rate climbed to nearly ten runs per over.

The Tallawahs run-chase was given an early boost by the inaccuracy of the Stars bowlers who delivered six wides in the first 2.3 overs, costing 14 runs. Lendl Simmons hit one magnificent straight six before he was trapped lbw by a full straight ball from Jerome Taylor. Some quick footwork and two straight sixes from Glenn Phillips helped lift the Tallawahs to 52 for 1 after six overs.

Overall, Phillips struggled to rotate the strike and was eventually bowled by Rahkeem Cornwall who maintained a tight line and extracted turn and bounce. His four overs cost just 20 with Sangakkara and Andre McCarthy being forced to work hard for their runs.

However, a period of sloppy play from the Stars including three simple dropped catches within seven balls - two off Sangakkara and one of McCarthy - released the pressure. Two brilliant straight sixes from those batsmen then put the Tallawahs in charge once more, requiring 33 off 24.

The Tallawahs had no problems in getting over the line with Sangakkara punishing some errors in length and Rovman Powell. The victory takes the Tallawahs four points clear of fourth place and in a good position to qualify for the play-offs.

Earlier, the Stars were put in to bat and promoted Rahkeem Cornwall to open. The move was well-intentioned but didn’t work with Cornwall failing to pick a Krishmar Santokie slower ball and was caught at long off.

The control of the Tallawahs pace bowlers forced Andre Fletcher to attack in the last over of the power play and miss-timed Gary Mathurin to be caught at long on and leave the Stars 35 for 2 after six. Three overs later Marlon Samuels fell too, when he was bowled by Kesrick Williams.

A partnership of 41 off 30 balls between Watson and Johnson Charles finally gave the Stars innings some impetus as with tremendous fortune to survive three straightforward chances in the field Watson in particular, made the Tallawahs pay.

He took 23 off 20 from Williams seemed and reached his 50 off 30 balls.

The wicket of Darren Sammy set the Stars expectations back but Watson continued on unperturbed, striking cleanly late on in the innings to elevate the Stars to 172 for 8 from their 20 overs - a total that demanded that venue-record chase from the Tallawahs for them to claim victory.