Kenwyne injured out T&T senior men’s football captain, Kenwyne Jones was not considered for selection when head coach Dennis Lawrence announced a 25-man roster for this country’s 2018 World Cup Qualifying match against Honduras on Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Sangakkara betters Watson as St Lucia slumps again A calm fifty from Kumar Sangakkara guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a six wicket victory against St Lucia Stars in the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday night at Sabina Park, Kingston Jamaica.

T&T U-19 cricketers toppled by Guyana T&T’s under-19 cricketers fell to an eight wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana as the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U-19 tournament continued in St Kitts yesterday.

Walcott fifth in Finland T&T’s Keshorn Walcott had to settle for fifth spot again in the men’s javelin event at his final meet of the season, the Lappeenranta Games in Finland yesterday. In cold weather conditions, the two-time Olympic medallist threw a modest 77.61 metres.

U-17 girls set sights on Grenada T&T’s Under-17 women’s football team secured a 7-0 victory over Curacao on Friday night to stay atop their group standings in the CONCACAF Caribbean Under 17 Women’s World Cup opening round.

Jehron gets kick out of karate Jehron Ignatius is enjoying one of the most successful years in his short martial arts career. For 2017 so far, the 12-year-old karateka has been in the top three in almost every competition he has participated in.

Subandhi, Cordon take Senior Carebaco titles USA’s Jamie Subandhi and Guatemalan Kevin Cordon captured the Senior Open Singles titles on Friday night, when the curtain came down on the 2017 Caribbean Regional Badminton Association Championship, hosted by the T&T Badminton Association at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Road,...

Telesford fifth in University Games 200m final T&T’s Dan-Neil Telesford missed out on a medal in the men’s 200 metres event, placing fifth in the final yesterday at the World University Games (Summer Universiade) in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Lady tipped to win Massy United Derby The John O’Brien trained Jamaican-bred filly Leading Lady is the overwhelming favourite heading into Thursday’s 2,000-metre Massy United Insurance Trinidad Derby Stakes on Independence Day at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.