Conor’s choices: Defend UFC belt or box again?

Conor McGregor was exhausted and hurt by the 10th round, his audacious venture undone by every logical problem with a mixed martial artist entering a professional boxing ring for the first time to take on the most accomplished boxer of recent years.

Yet the Irishman lasted longer and fought more competitively against Floyd Mayweather Jr than just about anyone expected. McGregor was gracious and analytical afterward, but he was bothered by one aspect of his defeat: Referee Robert Byrd’s seemingly wise decision to stop the bout while McGregor was still on his wobbly legs.

“Let the man put me down,” he said.

Even though he didn’t get his wish to taste the canvas, McGregor left the Vegas ring with his honour intact—and he can go just about anywhere he wants from here.

“I’ll see what’s next, but I’m open,” McGregor said.

“I love a good fight, and tonight was a damn good fight. I can’t tell you exactly what’s next, but something will be next.”

After hanging in there against Mayweather, McGregor is in an unprecedented position as a huge draw in two combat sports. He could command another hefty boxing pay check, or he could return to the UFC to defend his two championship belts as the biggest star in his up-and-coming sport.

The UFC wants its biggest star back in the octagon quickly. McGregor has won titles in two weight classes, but he has never defended either belt, and he hasn’t fought at all since last November.

A third meeting with Nate Diaz is an obvious choice for McGregor’s next UFC fight after their two crowd-pleasing brawls in 2016. McGregor immediately mentioned that possibility, but also said he would want that bout at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds, not the 170-pound welterweight mark at which they fought the first two times.

McGregor’s likely opened opportunities for other mixed martial artists to cross into boxing, if the UFC and boxing promoters can make profitable deals. No matter what he decides, McGregor established himself as a major sports icon with his valiant defeat and world-class trash-talking.