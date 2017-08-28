Windies victory hopes take a beating as England rebound

LEEDS—A day which began with an abundance of hope for West Indies ended in frustration as the tourists were left facing a massive task to win the second Test after England put themselves in the ascendancy with a dominant batting display at Headingley yesterday.

At the close of the penultimate day of the contest, West Indies were five without loss in their second innings, still requiring a further 317 runs on Tuesday’s last day to win a Test in England for the first time in 17 years.

England had earlier flaunted their muscle to convert their overnight 171 for three into 490 for eight declared in their second innings, in the process turning the game on its head and putting the Caribbean side under pressure for the first time in the match.

Moeen Ali top-scored with 84, leading five players with half-centuries as captain Joe Root (72), Chris Woakes (61 not out), Dawid Malan (61) and Ben Stokes (58) all got stuck into the Windies attack in conditions that offered little to the bowlers.

Part-time off-spinner Roston Chase grabbed three wickets in the second session to be the best bowler with three for 86 while seamers Jason Holder (2-95) and Shannon Gabriel (2-125) toiled with little success.

The Windies’ frustration began in the morning session when they managed to get only one wicket – that of Root’s – as England marched to 251 for four at lunch.

Resuming on 45, Root completed his second half-century of the match in the first over of the day with a streaky boundary through the cordon off seamer Kemar Roach.

West Indies were virtually out of ideas when Ali gifted his wicket by holing out in the deep off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo. Even then there was no reprieve, however, as Woakes added a further 46 in an unbroken ninth wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (14 not out), to further damage the Windies hopes. CMC

SCOREBOARD

England 1st Innings: 258

West Indies 1st Innings: 427

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS

A.Cook c Dowrich b Holder 23

M.Stoneman b Gabriel 52

T.Westley c Dowrich b Holder 8

J.Root c SHope b Gabriel 72

D.Malan b Chase 61

B.Stokes c Brathwaite b Chase 58

J.Bairstow b Chase 18

M.Ali c Brathwaite b Bishoo 84

C.Woakes not out 61

S.Broad not out 14

Extras: (13b, 5lb, 12nb, 9w) 39

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets declared) 490

Overs: 141.

Did not bat: J.Anderson.

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-81, 3-94, 4-212, 5-303, 6-312, 7-327, 8-444.

Bowling: S.Gabriel 26-3-125-2 (5w, 10nb), K.Roach 24-8-95-0, J.Holder 33-10-95-2, R.Chase 32-5-86-3, D.Bishoo 25-1-67-1 (2nb), K.Brathwaite 1-0-4-0.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS

(Target: 322)

K.Brathwaite not out 4

K.Powell not out 1

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 0 wickets) 5

Overs: 6.

Still to bat: K.Hope, S.Hope, R.Chase, J.Blackwood, S.Dowrich, J.Holder, D.Bishoo, K.Roach, S.Gabriel.

Bowling: J.Anderson 3-2-3-0, S.Broad 2-1-1-0, M.Ali 1-0-1-0.

​