No medals for T&T at University Games

Table-tennis players Arun Roopnarine and Catherine Spicer were T&T’s last hope for a medal at the 29th World University Games in Taiwan but the local pair suffered loses in their respective singles matches, yesterday.

Roopnarine of the University of T&T (UTT) went under to Masataka Morizono of Japan 6-11, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11 in the men’s singles competition at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taipei City.

His schoolmate, Spicer, fell to Romania’s Bernadette Szocs by the same margin of defeat 4-0 (4-11, 1-11, 4-11, 4-11) in the women’s singles.

On Sunday, Spicer combined with Brittany Joseph (UTT) in the women’s doubles competition and the local duo was beaten by Laura Gasnier and Judith Lui of France 3-0 (2-11, 4-11, 5-11).

That day over at the Taipei Stadium, the men’s 4x100 metres team of Micah Ballantyne (Adams State University), Moriba Morain (Wiley College), Darren Alfred (UTT) and Dan-Neil Telesford (Wiley College), running in that order, placed third in heat two of four in a time of 40.13 seconds, not quick enough to advance to the final. Winning that heat was the eventual second place finisher in the final, the United States in 39.16 while the Mexicans were second with a season’s best 39.31.

In the final, Japan won gold in a season’s best 38.65, silver went to USA (38.69) and bronze Chinese Taipei in a 39.06 season’s best.

Portious Warren was also in action and she placed 12th in the women’s shot put final. Her best throw measured 15.03m. Warren fouled on the first attempt and then tossed the iron ball 13.82m. Canada’s Brittany Ann Crew was the gold medallist with 18.34m while Poland pair Klaudia Klardasz (17.90) and Paulina Guba (17.76) were second and third, respectively.

Long-distance swimmer Aleem Mohammed also of UTT competing at the Breeze Canal, did not register a time in the men’s marathon (10km) as he went over the time limit.

At the end of the ten-day event, T&T’s ten-member team that also included another UTT student, swimmer Amira Pilgrim, leaves without a medal.