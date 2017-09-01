‘Spec’ on horizon to produce a sunset!

Dark Spec isn’t for sale at any price and that includes Godolphin!

We might understand the comment of a part-owner after Pam Sly-trained Dark Spec has contested division one of the Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good’ ground Sandown today.

Twice-raced Dark Spec, again the mount of Rob Hornby, is reckoned ‘very special’ by Pam who trained his dam, Speciosa, to win the English 1000 Guineas in 2006 and won races by virtue of making the running, thus sorting out the wheat from the chaff!

Three weeks ago Dark Spec, a 28/1 shot (on Betfair!), was tasked with similar tactics over seven furlongs at Leicester, ‘hit the gate’ superbly and quickly settled into a lovely rhythm.

Two out heavily-backed favourite, Algam, looked the only conceivable danger and so it proved close home where he pounced and prevailed by a neck; thankfully my pacemaker controlled unnatural excitement fibrillation but quite a lot of money was ‘lost!’

Realistically Pam, a friend for decades, didn’t quite expect such a sterling effort but has since witnessed the reason why it happened on her gallops; we’re all excited about the third run for Dark Spec, by far the best of four foals his illustrious dam has produced to date.

On a track which suits positivity superbly-bred, Dark Spec, by Dark Angel, is selected with confidence to go one better and so is thrice-raced Bathsheba Bay, nigh on a time-handicap ‘cert’ in the first leg under Ryan Moore.

Trainer, Richard Hannon, entered Bathsheba Bay here there and everywhere but it was obvious he’d plump for this Esher race to achieve vital ‘winning brackets!’

Remember, when very young, how we’d say ‘can’t wait’ well that’s how this veteran feels this morning, tingling with excitement!

Selections, Sandown, 2.45 Dark Spec; 3.20 Bathsheba Bay (e.w); Thirsk, 2.20 Ann Without An E (e.w).