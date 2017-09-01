Farrier: NCC could earn over $4M per year

T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Robert Farrier is calling on stakeholders of the new state-of-the art National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva to come forward with the facility’s business plan, as he outlined the NCC’s earning potential at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony of the Elite Pan American Senior Track Cycling Championship being hosted in T&T.

Farrier told a large gathering that included European Cycling Union president David Lappartient, Caribbean Cycling Federation president Trevor Bailey, Confederation of the Americas and Caribbean president Jose Pelaez and president of the T&T Olympic Committee Brian Lewis that the facility stands to earn well over $4 million every three years which can be used make the sport self sustainable, maintain the facility and ensure that the country will benefit from sports tourism.

Farrier said: “This is our opportunity to show the region that we are capable of utilizing this venue as a centre for training for athletes. For one cyclist to complete a three month training session at the World Cycle Centre in Switzerland, the TTCF, like many of our regional neighbours, spends approximately US$10,000. If we were able to have the NCC set up as a satellite centre for training and conduct at least three such sessions per year for a minimum of 20 athletes, we are looking at least US $600, 000 in foreign currency into our country.”

He assured, “This would stimulate the economy right here in Couva, as there would be increased demand for accommodation, transportation and other downstream services.”

Farrier told the audience his federation had asked for the facility’s business plan when it was commissioned two years ago, but is yet to receive it. The cycling boss made it clear “What we are stating is that there exists an already successful model, which we, the TTCF has, and all we are asking is that the stakeholders sit with us to discuss and learn how it should be implemented.”

He said however that for this business venture to be successful there must be a partnership with the TTCF, UCI, the Government to T&T and Corporate T&T. President of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Brian Cookson was scheduled to arrive at the championship yesterday to meet with the cycling federation and other stakeholders.

Farrier believes the satellite centre model being utilized by the UCI school, should be implemented here in T&T, as attempts continue to make T&T the destination for sports tourism, saying it is the same one being used by the T&T Football Association through the word governing body for football- FIFA.

Farrier noted that Wednesday’s start of the Elite Pan Am has also jump-started the federation’s drive to ensure that the NCC is granted Satellite Centre status for the Pan Am region, as well as begin the country’s quest for qualification to the 2020 Olympics in Toky

WALTER ALIBEY