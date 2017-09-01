Rotich, Toroitich take Bankers half marathon

Kenyans Kenneth Rotich and Margaret Karie Toroitich yesterday completed a sweep of the top spots at stake in the Bankers Insurance International Half Marathon from Couva to Chaguanas.

Rotich, a winner of the event’s first race back in 2015, made the 13.1 mile trek through the cool early-morning conditions in a time of one hour, 10 minutes and 11 seconds to stave off the dangerous Alexis Pena from Venezuela. Pena, a regular to local road racing who was fourth in last year’s University of the West Indies Sports and Physical Education (UWI-Spec) Half Marathon, crossed the line at an hour, 14 minutes and 27 seconds.

T&T’s veteran runner Curtis Cox continued to show real grit by finishing third in an hour and 16 minutes flat to better the performances of more than half the field of runners who are about half his age. At age 49, with over 30 years racing experience, Cox said he was disappointed with his time as he ran faster last year.

“Last year I did 1:13.44 but with the change in the route this year and the increased amount of corners I had to navigate it made me run a slower time”

He also blamed his slower time on the lack of competitive races for the past two months, saying the last time he ran was the Labour Day race. He will now focus on defending his title at the FLOW Savannah One-Lap race later this month and try to run other races such as the Ventures Credit Union 5k and the Maritime 5k, both later this month as well.

Meanwhile Toroitich was a run-away winner among the women, as she stopped the clock in a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 15 seconds which also earned her an overall seventh place finish. With last year’s defending champion, T&T’s Tonya Nero unable to make it due to visa issues in the United States, Toroitich took advantage by opening up a sizeable lead which she maintained to the finish line. Mercy Chebwogen, another Kenya was second in 1:27.27 and St Maarten’s Cecilia Mobuchon was third (1:29.39). Samantha Shukla was the country’s first female runner in 1:36.20.

WALTER ALIBEY