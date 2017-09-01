T&T lets team sprint gold medal slip

T&T’s Men’s Team Sprint riders Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul missed out on a chance to claim a gold medal on the opening day of the Elite Pan American Senior Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday night, by producing their slowest time of the day in a ride-off with Colombia in the men’s match sprint final.

After posting a quick 44.840 seconds in the qualifiers, and 44.721 in the quarters against Chile, fans were licking their chops for a gold medal against the Colombians and early Independence Day celebrations, but were let down in the end with an unusually slow 45.083 seconds which literally handed the visitors the gold, as they produced the fastest time on the night (44.540 seconds).

Colombia’s team of Fabian Puerta, Santiago Ramirez and Ruber Murillo made amends for their 44.997 seconds in the qualifiers, by stopping the clock at 44.817 in the quarterfinals against Cuba, but were left concerned by the performance of the T&T trio, that featured Paul in the opening sprint, followed by T&T’s two-time Olympian Phillip and Browne in the final sprint to complete the race.

But coach Anthony Sellier’s decision to promote Browne to the second ride and push Phillip to the last, may have worked in Colombia’s favour. Both teams had decent starts but in the end Phillip was found lagging and could not cover lost ground.

In an earlier ride, Argentina beat Mexico for third and the bronze medal in 45.668 seconds, which was well ahead of the 46.074 seconds posted by their opponents.

In the Women’s Team Sprint the USA claimed the gold ahead of Canada in a time of 34.246, while Venezuela beat Chile for the bronze in 35.771 seconds.

T&T’s Men’s Team Pursuit quartet of Varun Maharajh, Akile Campbell, Govian Gomes and Adam Alexander also left empty-handed on Wednesday night, as their four minutes and 22 seconds ride against neighbours Venezuela could only have afforded them fifth, which was the best finish by a T&T team at the Elite Pan Am level.

T&T needed only to be among the top four fastest teams in the quarters to compete for third and fourth, but after breaking the national record with a four minutes and 20 seconds time on Wednesday morning, they then produced their slowest ride on the day.

The USA, who had the fastest time at 4:04.884 against Chile, were scheduled to face Canada in the final yesterday, after the Canadians secured a final berth by virtue of catching their opponents Argentina after just five laps. The battle for third and fourth however was to be contested by Venezuela and the Argentines.

Meanwhile, T&T’s Teniel Campbell and Jessica Costa also failed to medal in the 35-Lap Scratch Race Final that took place soon after the opening ceremony.

The inexperienced Costa called it quits with 14 laps to go and Campbell held on until the penultimate lap before dropping out. Ironically, however, US rider Jennifer Valente, who was involved in a massive spill with eight laps to go, showed her mettle by picking herself up and dashing to the finish line for the win.

Valente got the better of Cuba’s Marlie Mejias, who was also involved in the crash, and third Yarley Salazar of Mexico. Allison Beveridge of Canada was fourth.

WALTER ALIBEY