Ahye finishes 4th in Diamond League

T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye ended the Diamond League in fourth in the 100m women’s final yesterday in Brussels. Crossing the line first was Jamaican Elaine Thompson in a time of 10.92 seconds. Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou claimed silver with a 10.93 seconds run while Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor from Nigeria placed third. Her time of 11.07 seconds matched that of Ahye, who clocked the same time, but the latter was given fourth position. It’s a small drop from Ahye’s third place finish two days before in Zurich.

In the 100m men’s race, Yohan Blake sprinted to gold in a time of 10.02 seconds as three Jamaicans dominated the top five. American Michael Rodgers followed him in winning silver with a time of 10.09 seconds while Julian Forte claimed bronze with 10.12 seconds. Fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell placed fourth.