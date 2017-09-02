DREAM FADES... as Honduras beat T&T 2-1 in W/Cup qualifier

Trinidad and Tobago skipper Jan Michael Williams and his teammates will have to work even harder now to advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Soca Warriors dropped more vital points last night after they were edged out 2-1 by the visiting Honduras in their crucial final round Concacaf Zone World Cup qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The loss kept T&T to three points on the bottom of the six-team table, but some other favourable results on the night, including a 2-0 loss by the United States (9 pts) to Costa Rica (11 pts), it still left them with a mathematical chance of advancing to Russia through the fourth-place playoff route.

However, of the face of last night’s performance they will indeed have to dig deep for World Cup glory.

Joevin Jones scored a 67th minute penalty after Alexander Lopez (seventh) and Alberth Elis (16th) had silenced the 5,200 crowd inside the first 20 minutes.

T&T defender Alvin Jones (57th) and Honduras’ Emilio Izaguirre (65th) were also ejected in the match. (Full report tomorrow)

SCORES

HONDURAS 2 (Alexander López 7th, Alberth Elis 16th) v

T&T 1 (Joevin Jones 67th pen)