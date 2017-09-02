Taylor helps Storm capture English T20 title

HOVE—Stafanie Taylor made yet another telling contribution as she helped lift Western Storm to their first ever Women’s Super League title with a seven-wicket win over Southern Vipers in yesterday’s final.

Playing at Sussex County Ground, Storm chased down a challenging target of 146, to win with two overs to spare.

Opener Rachel Priest top-scored with 72 while Taylor and Sophie Luff both ended on 30 not out.

Earlier, Vipers had reached 145 for five off their 20 overs thanks to a joint top score of 31 from teenaged West Indies opener, Haley Matthews.

Mignon du Preez also scored 31 while the pair of Suzie Bates and Danielle Watts both struck 21 apiece.

Matthews produced a fluent knock, stroking six fours off 28 balls as she put on a run-a-ball 47 for the first wicket with Bates.

Ironically, Matthews perished at the hands of her Windies teammate and skipper Taylor, when she was caught and bowled in the eighth over.

Off-spinner Taylor was the best bowler finishing with three for 28 from her four overs.

In reply, Storm stuck their noses in front as Priest unfurled an attacking innings which included 10 fours and three sixes and came from a mere 33 balls.

She put on 28 for the first wicket with Heather Knight (6) before adding a further 52 for the second wicket with Wilson (8).

Her demise in the 10th over at 94 for three, left Storm still requiring 52 to win but Taylor and Luff combined in an unbroken 57-run fourth wicket partnership, to seal victory.

Taylor faced 29 deliveries and struck four fours and a six while Luff cracked five fours in 24-ball cameo. (CMC)