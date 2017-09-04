Bad light, rain scupper Windies warm-up

LEICESTER—West Indies had their hopes of bowling practice ahead of next week’s Lord’s Test foiled by bad light and rain, as only 73 deliveries were possible on the final day of the two-day tour match against Leicestershire, yesterday.

When fading light at Grace Road forced players from the field, the hosts had reached 70 for one with Harry Dearden unbeaten on 42.

The 20-year-old left-handed opener faced 45 balls and struck seven fours and put on 61 for the first wicket with 19-year-old Sam Evans who made 18 on his first-team debut.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed the only wicket, having Evans caught low down at gully by Shai Hope.

(CMC)

Leicestershire vs West Indies – 2nd day

WEST INDIES 1st innings 377-7 decl.

LEICESTERSHIRE 1st innings

H Dearden not out *42

S Evans c S Hope b Joseph *18

A Ali not out *6

Extras (w1, nb3)* 4

TOTAL (1 wkt, 12.1 overs)*70

Fall of wickets: 1-61.

Bowling: Gabriel 4-0-21-0, Cummins 6-1-35-0, Joseph 2.1-0-14-1.

Result: Match drawn.