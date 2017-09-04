Callender muscles his way to title

Michael Callender lit up the stage at the Cascadia Hotel ballroom in St Ann’s, to emerge the men’s overall bodybuilding champion at the Senior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships on Saturday night.

Also catching the judges attention on the night were T’chelle Harris, who was body fitness champion, Fiona Branker, the winner of the women’s physique open class, Zulema Charles took the open bikini class, Andre Brown topped the men’s physique competition and Jawan Pantin won the Classic bodybuilding contest.

Callender’s time devoted to preparation was well rewarded with him winning the Over 100kgs bodybuilding competition by beating Lee Beatrice in a keenly contested competition.

He outshone Joel Baldeosingh, Damian George, Barry Copilah, the 70kg winner, Pantin (80kg champion), Andy Rodriguez, who won the 85kg competition, and Shemar Biggart, before taking the overall title.

In the body fitness figure competition, Harris put on outstanding display, fighting off the stiff challenges from Cindy Garcia, who placed second and third-placed Nathalia Jeremiah.

The physique saw Branker hold off the likes of Marisa Khan-Lutchman and Natasha Bonaparte, respectively while Brown dominated the other three competitors, Kenny Lindsay, Kwadwo Odinga and Wesley Graham in Class C before defeating the respective Class A and B winners Dexter Simon and Alistair French.

The bikini competition was also split into two groups with Charles winning Class A and Kichelle Farrell, Class B but was the former getting the edge over her opponent to be the overall winner.

The next competition will be held in Tobago, on the weekend of October 20-22 at the Bishops High School in Scarborough.