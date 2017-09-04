Campbell rides away with Time Trial title

Teniel Campbell failed to mount the rostrum in the 500 Metres Time Trial event at Saturday’s Elite Pan American Senior Track Cycling Championship at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain Couva, but her dogged performance earned her the gold medal in the Caribbean Championship.

Campbell who rode 36.514 seconds in the qualifiers to be among the top eight riders that advanced to Saturday night’s quarters, produced an improved 35.768 seconds which was sufficient for the regional title, but not enough to secure a berth in the final among the more competitive Pan Am countries. Campbell’s Caribbean dominance was followed by Mirta Garcia of Cuba in second while her compatriot Jessica Costa took third.

The Pan Am title was captured by the consistant Jessica Salazar of Mexico in 34.594 seconds with Colombia’s Marta Bayona following closely behind in 34.633. Mandy Marquardt the dangerous USA rider secured third in 35.187.

Campbell’s brother Akile (Campbell) also failed to medal in the Men’s Omnium, which required riders to compete in four seperate events—the scratch race, tempo race, elimination and the points race.

In Saturday’s final points race, Campbell (Akile) finished low down the order but caused fans to stand in recognition of his fighting performance in the 100 laps race. That race was won by the USA’s Eric Young who picked up 21 points at will for the gold medal. Chile’s Antonio Cabrera secured the runner-up spot with 19 points while Edwin Avila of Colombia took the bronze with a similar 19 points.

The achievement of the night however went to Canada’s Hugo Barrette whose combination of wit and will led him to the Men’s Match Sprint title.

He first ousted Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez in the semis for a showdown with another Colombian rider Fabian Puerta, who got the better of the overwhelming favourite Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname in the other semi-final ride-off.

In the final Barrette thought he had found himself behind in the opening ride when Puerta crossed the finish line first, but a review of the race, showed the Colombian guilty of holding Barrette back in a mad rush to the finish line. The win was later awarded to the Canadian.

In the second ride Barrette made sure of the title by out sprinting the Colombian in an all-out dash to the line.

In the Women’s Individual Pursuit American Kelly Catlin defeated Kinley Gibson of Canada in a time of 3:34.488 seconds for the gold medal.

The first Women’s Madison event to be held at an Elite Pan Am Championships was won by the pair of Allison Beveridge and Stephanie Roorda of Canada with 35pts. The event comprised of 20km or 80 laps and required riders to sprint every 10 laps for points of 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1.

The silver went to USA’s team of Kimberly Geist and Kimberly Zubris) who got 30 points, while Mexico took the bronze from Sofia Arreola and Mayra Rocha with a total of 16 points.

