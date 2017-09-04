Securing our sporting facilities

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) decision to currently limit usage of the sporting facilities at Balmain, Couva to athletes, and employees have resulted in the public who have grown accustomed to walking and running inside the compound questioning the new directive.

SporTT has indicated that the decision was taken to allow for total review and overall of its security system to ensure that the billions of dollars spent on the sporting facilities will be protected as well as all users whether athletes, maintenance personnel, other employees and the public whether as spectators and or recreational users.

High level security of sporting facilities is very important to avoid potential vandalism and sabotage. All measures must be taken against potential terrorist activities.

Security should never be an afterthought. Indicating that there was never any expectation of a security mishap of this nature should never be a reason proffered by those who are responsible for facility management.

The health and safety of all users should be of utmost importance to the managers of all sporting facilities whether private and or public. Yes, there have not been any reported injuries incurred over the period that the public was allowed to use the facilities for their recreational activities.

However, if there is any mishap especially if results in major injury or worst yet death, all questions will fall directly on the laps of the management of the facilities as to what measures and policies it had in place to prevent such mishaps.

Imagine a curious person climbs unto the 3 metreor ten metre platform or tilts over into the diving pool at 5.30 pm or later. Who will be held responsible?

In other words, in addition to protecting users—athletes and recreational enthusiasts—the SPORTT also have an obligation to protect itself from any form of potential litigation issues that may come about from any possible facilities management oversight.

It is expected the SporTT will consider not only athletes but also the public in its sporting development plan. In other words it will seek to integrate opportunities for athletes and the public by ensuring but not limited to:

•Walk/running paths are provided

•Ensuring easy access to washroom facilities

•Access to water

•Access to parking

•Lighting

The aforementioned are not expected over night but should be part of the overall development plan of the sporting facilities.

The repair of the street lights along the road from the Balmain main road to the entrance of the sporting facilities is most welcome as it will provide a greater sense of a safe environment as well as allowing persons to train longer and or can come out later at nights to do her/his exercise.

The management of sporting facilities is not a haphazard activity. Some of the decisions usually involved may not always be in unison with all and sundry but managers have a responsibility to maintain the facilities as well as ensure all users are secured within its legal parameters.

EDITOR’S NOTE

The Views expressed by Dr. Anand Rampersad are not those of the the University of the West Indies (UWI).