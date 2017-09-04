Soca Warriors regroup, refocus

T&T footballers will need to have a positive mind tomorrow in their World Cup qualifying encounter with Panama at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez, after being left with no other alternative following their disappointing 2-1 defeat by Honduras at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday.

The team was scheduled to leave at 5:30pm yesterday following a training session at the Couva facility. The 23-man team was dusting itself off to face what could be a mere world cup qualifying experience for some players in the next 90 minutes. But coach Dennis Lawrence and his troops can find comfort in knowing that it’s not the first time the country has found itself in such a sitiuation.

In 2005 the country appeared on the verge of exit but rebounded. T&T 1-0 down to Guatemala after three minutes and needing nothing but a win to keep the slightest of chances alive for Germany qualification, Russell Latapy returned to marshall his troops and Stern John scored a double in the 85th and 86th minute as the Hasely Crawford Stadium crowd erupted in the closing minutes. Both Lawrence and John, now the assistance coach, were part of that set up.

Yesterday John said “It’s not impossible.” He added “I’ve been there before. We’ve been there before as players and as a nation so we know what it is to comeback from the dead. I remember looking at the clock around the 80th minute and thinking something has to happen, but it’s not looking good at all for us. But we had that belief and we didn’t throw the towel in at any point. I think it’s a similar scenario now just that we know what the situation is before the first whistle goes.”

According to the John, the country all-time leading goalscorer “We’ve got to go there thinking the result is within reach but we have to pull it all together and fight it out right down until the last whistle. The squad has players that can help us get the result we need in Panama. But mental strength and a desire to do it is what we’ll have to show on Tuesday.”

“Experienced defender Radanfah Abu Bakr opened the scoring for T&T in a 2-1 win over Panama at the same venue in a friendly in 2015. And looking at the scenario from a team standpoint, he knows it’s make or break for the team on Tuesday.”

The T&T team was expected to arrive in Panama City at 9pm last night. They will trai9n at the match venue today. T&T have won two and lost three out of the previous five meetings between both nations dating back to 201o. Overall, T&t have won 12, lost five and drawn five since the first meeting in 1978. Kick off on Tuesday is 9:05pm (10:05pm TT time).