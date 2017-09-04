Take me with you, before Daybreak

What will win the 2017 Doncaster St Leger a week on Saturday?

Even though my speciality is two-year-old racing the fifth and final classic has always been fascinating and rewarding, I’ve got fond memories of past winners; remember Moonax and Encke?

Both were freely available in ante-post markets at 50/1 and represented ‘life-changing’ results for yours truly and I’m not talking about new kitchens!

Backing big-priced winners is the ultimate for serious punters and the big race looks tasty with a ‘beaut’ entered which could effect pay-back time at monster ‘double-digit’ odds.

Looking forward to the great race and indeed Daybreak attempting to make it third time lucky in a ten-runner Fillies’ Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Brighton today.

On the time-handicap this looks a ‘shoo-in’ for Hughie Morrison’s charge, a Dawn Approach filly which was short-headed by heavily-backed favourite, Gavota, over a similar distance at Newmarket twenty-four days ago under Adam Kirby, booked again!.

Nigh on a ‘cert’ and so is thrice-raced Mokaatil, one ten ‘decs’ for a Maiden Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good’ ground Ripon which kicks-off the final meeting of this season at the beautiful ‘Garden of Yorkshire’ racecourse.

More ‘fond memories’, parking up our VW Caravenette in readiness for glorious summer-time evening meetings; yes, I’ve lived!

Mokaatil, a beaten-favourite last month, on the strength of a creditable fourth (of 22!) to Sound And Silence in the ‘Windsor Castle’ at Royal Ascot, hails from the in-form yard of Owen Burrows, contract trainer for Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Definitely a shock result if Mokaatil doesn’t carry the famous colours successfully under Jim Crowley who, hopefully, will be positive and sort out the wheat from the chaff.

Take Me With You hasn’t raced since finishing third (of 20!) to Alpha Centauri in the group two ‘Albany’ at Royal Ascot ten weeks or so ago, why?

It matters not because Take Me With You should be capable of beating ten rivals ‘half-fit’ under Jamie Spencer; don’t oppose, any of the three tips!

More injury woe for Geraghty

Barry Geraghty is set for a further three weeks on the sidelines after it was discovered he had sustained a hairline fracture of his shoulder blade in a fall at Killarney last week.

The retained rider to owner JP McManus took a tumble when his mount Cook Islands was brought down by Wonderoftheworld at the final flight in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle.

An X-ray showed no breakages and it was originally hoped the top Irish jump jockey just had soft tissue injuries that would keep him out of the saddle for about a week.

However, further medical investigation revealed the true damage.

“It showed up on an MRI on Friday. I had an X-ray on Tuesday. It’s probably another three weeks I’m looking at,” said Geraghty.

“I’ll be seeing my surgeon in another fortnight and we’ll have a better idea then, but it’s looking like that.

Selections

Windsor, 10.50 Take Me With You

Brighton, 11.00 Daybreak (nap)

Ripon, 11.10 Mokaatil