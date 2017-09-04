TKR loses McCullum after broken hand

The first flight that left Barbados yesterday morning for Miami, USA had as one of its passengers Brendan Baz McCullum, the opening batsman of the Trinbago Knight Riders.

It has been reoported that the right-hand batsman suffered a broken left hand after he was struck by a short ball from South African pacer Wayne Parnell during the TKR’s run chase against the Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval on Saturday night.

Chasing a relatively easy 137 runs to win the match, the Knight Riders were well placed with McCullum on 22 when he received the blow just above his wrist. He followed up with one four after that but was forced to retire due to excruciating pain. He left the park on 26 and his team eventually went down by 16 runs to the Tridents, which kept their play-offs hopes alives.

The TKR had already qualified for the play-offs, so it was just a match of academic interest for them. However the all left Barbados a doubly disappointed lot yesterday morning, on learning of the fact that McCullum who had scored 335 runs in the tournament, had broken his hand.

By 11am yesterday, the Kiwi was already in the USA, on his way back to his native New Zealand. “CPL over for this year, unfortunate. Been a ride with Knight Riders brothers! Many thanks to all for your support! Luck team!” McCullum said on Twitter, sharing a picture of his x-ray.

Manager of the team Colin Borde told Guardian Media: “He has suffered a broken hand and is on his way back home. It will be a great loss to the team as well as the league. His experience, expertise and all encompassing demeanour served the TKR family really well.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery and will continue this journey the way we started it - with positivity and a clear mission to play exciting, fearless, smart and entertaining cricket and to push towards the CPL 2017 title.”

As to whether McCullum will be replaced at such short notice, Borde said discussions are already on the way in that regard and a decision will be made very soon, as to the way forward.

The TKR’s next match is the all important play-off which will be played against either Jamaica Tallawahs or St Kitts/Nevis Patriots whoever finishes second.