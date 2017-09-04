T&T boxers snare 5 world titles

In spite of many attempts in the past, five boxers from T&T have won World Titles in their field. Claude Noel, the Tobagonian born fighter who has paraded in the lightweight division was the one who broke the ice in 1981 at the age of 32, by beating Mexican Rodolfo ‘El Gato’ Gonzalez for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title by unanimous decision in a 15-round contest in Atlantic City, USA.

His success came as a welcome surprise, with Yolande Pompey, the country’s light heavyweight boxer, failing in his bid at pre-independence glory on June 5, when he was beaten by TKO for the world title by world re-known Achie Moore in the 10th round in 1956. Pompey’s disappointment followed a decent build-up that included a KO triumph over his countryman Gentle Daniel in 1950 in San Fernando and a return victory by TKO over the same opponent in Port of Spain in March, a year later (1951).

Hector Constance, a talented welterweight fighter tried his hand in the sport from 1948 to 1969 but missed out of the top prize. Granted, his record wasn’t anything to write about, winning 34, seven by knock out, losing 40, nine by knock-out, and drawing 14. There was also a no contest, when Constance and opponent Hugh Serville were sent to their respective corners for “lack of effort” while vying for T&T’s welterweight title. But he stepped into the ring with some toughies, going the distance with Luis Folledo, Nino Benvenuti and Alfredo Parmeggiani, a literal no-name in the sport.

Constance later earned unanimous decision victories over Chico Varona and Ralph ‘Tiger’ Jones, and stopped British welterweight titlist Wally Thom, but the most impressive was his beating up of the legendary Kid Gavilan by unanimous decision at the Auditorium in Miami Beach, Florida, USA in 1955.

T&T, a colony under the British Empire was made to wait well after its independence in 1962 when Noel made good of his ability, just when it was believed that the curtains would come down on his career.

His achievement was later emulated by Leslie ‘The Tiger’ Stewart, winning the WBA light heavyweight crown on May 23, 1987 with a convincing victory over Marvin “Pops” Johnson of USA (retired 8th Rd), at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Port-of-Spain.

The victory was sweet revenge for the ‘Tiger’ whose 18-fight unbeaten run was stopped by the American only a year earlier in the USA. Fitzroy “Fitz The Whip” Vanderpool, a T&T-born Canadian boxer also made a name for himself by claiming the Canada Boxing Authority (NBA) Middleweight title. And only last year newboy Sheldon Lawrence defeated Nigel Edwards for WBC Fecabox title in Siparia.

T&T women shared the spotlight too

Despite being a sport largely dominated by men, it was in among the women that the country got its most decorated fighter in Jiselle Salandy, a young talented fighter who had lost her mother, unaware of who her father was, but found comfort in the boxing ring. After earning the title for the youngest title winner at 14 years, Salandy grew from strength to strength in the coming years, by becoming the first boxer in the world to win five title belts in one fight in 2006.

That year, the WBAN (Women Boxing Archive Network) named her the Top History Making Fighter of the Year, and she was awarded Sportswoman of the Year and the Chaconia Gold Medal, the second highest national award, in her native T&T.

Her win over Yahaira Hernandez, her 17th straight victory, made her the first Caribbean boxer to defend her titles successfully six consecutive times. She was the holder of the WBC, WBA, WBE, WIBA, IWBF, WIBF, GBU and UBC titles before her untimely death in 2009 via a vehicular accident.

Following Salandy were Ria Ramnarine and Lisa ‘Bad News’ Brown. Ramnarine won a 10-round split decision, Global Boxing Union (GBU) minimum-weight title, World International Boxing Federation (WIBF) minimum-weight title and WIBF light-flyweight title, fight over Olga Julio in Port of Spain, while Brown earned the vacant Women’s International Boxing Association World Super Bantamweight Title by whipping Angela Marciales at the Queen’s Park Oval.

WALTER ALIBEY