‘Cat’ can grab the cream

Cruel Clever Cat wont be a surprise if she causes one in the twelve-runner Nursery Handicap over six furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, a race that’s just about ‘as bad it gets!’

Whereas the majority of racing enthusiasts prefer to follow the best horses, ridden by top jockeys, at grade one venues, I’m happiest scrutinising moderates programmes, knowing process of elimination often brings sufficient marginilisation; a high percentage often has no realistic chance. This is where my time-handicap comes into sharp focus.

Pinpointing those ‘best-in’ involves time, some need time, to get round!

It never ceases to amaze so many owners will not/can’t face the truth that no reward is possible racing a steamroller against racing cars and that their ‘pride and joy’ has to be costing at least £50 day which, incidentally, is close to cutting corners and a relative starvation rate!

‘Big John’ in Newmarket reportedly charges £100 a day!

Vegas Boy (badly drawn!) and Luke Morris-ridden, Roman Spinner, come out slightly better than Cruel Clever Cat but John Gallagher’s charge is the mount of talented 7lbs apprentice, Rhiain Ingram; think we’ll chance them, each-way.

James Fanshawe and 3lbs apprentice George Wood are proving an ace combination and they team up with thrice-raced Ptarmigan Ridge in a 3-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs; what beats this TH ‘special’ will win!

Earlier Charles Hills will be disappointed at ‘good to firm’ Goodwood if Juliet Foxtrot isn’t a step ahead of eight rivals in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over seven furlongs; that was a cracking first-up effort at Newmarket last month when beaten only three lengths against quality types.

Punters winning big at Windsor

The Sporting Life Pick 7 was won again yesterday as our popular free-to-play game produced back-to-back jackpot winners.

Dean Harris won the £1000 prize from our yesterday’s spin-off game at Windsor hot on the heels of James Bridger’s £100,000 win in the Saturday feature game at the weekend.

Harris selected the final seven winners from yesterday’s Windsor card to scoop the cash with Simpson (9/4), Romanor (7/2), Vimy Ridge (5/4 favourite), Royal Line (4/6 favourite), Crushed (2/1 favourite), Oh It’s Saucepot (3/1) and Zebulon (9/4) doing the business for him.

Jamie Spencer rode the first two winners.

Sporting Life spokesman Michael Shinners said: “Another clutch of favourites has seen the Sporting Life Pick 7 won again and it’s further evidence that the game is extremely winnable, whether you are playing for a huge weekend jackpot or one of the smaller prizes in midweek.”

Talking of midweek, the next free-to-play Sporting Life Pick 7 is our Midweek Money game on Wednesday – and you can get your entries in right now.

Selections

Goodwood, 11.05 Juliet Foxtrot (e.w)

Kempton, 2.50 Cruel Clever Cat (e.w)

3.20 Ptarmigan Ridge

​