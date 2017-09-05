Alexander sprints to Pan Am bronze

In only his second taste of action at the Pan American Senior Track Cycling Championship at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain Couva, stocky T&T cyclist Quincy Alexander won the country’s first individual medal at the championship, claiming bronze in the 1 kilometre Time Trial event.

Alexander, who did not make the sprint team and did not progress in the individual sprint last week, was in menacing form, sprinting to a quick one minute 03 seconds to take third place in the qualifiers on Sunday morning and advancing among the top eight to the quarter-finals. The race was won by Fabian Puerta who was intent on making up for his defeat in the match-sprint final only the day before, with his countryman Santiago Ramirez in second.

Alexander returned to the tracks in the final later Sunday and produced a similar one minute, 03 seconds which was the third fastest time on the evening. Puerta claimed the gold in one minute and a second, while his compatriot Ramirez was second in one minute, 02 seconds. Alexander’s triumph also earned him the gold medal as the automatic Caribbean Champion in the event.

Teniel Campbell, the outstanding T&T cyclist also won another Caribbean title in the Women’s keirin, by virtue of finishing ninth. Riding in the 7th- 12th positions race, Campbell failed to get past American Mandy Marquardt and Guatemala’s Nicole Rodriguez who claimed the seventh and eighth positions respectively. Campbell managed to hold off a battling Gabriella Gomes of Brazil for her ninth spot which assured her the Caribbean Championship gold medal for the top regional cyclist in the event.

Colombia’s Martha Bayona copped the gold medal in the keirin as she beat out USA’s Marquardt in a dash to the finish. The Mexican pair of Daniella Gaxiola and Jessica Salazar secured the third and fourth positions respectively.

Meanwhile T&T’s team of Varun Maharajh and Govian Gomez did not have any effect in the Madison event late Sunday, as they failed to finish due to a spill by Maharajh. The race was won by USA’s team of Zachary Carlson and Zachary Kovalcik while Tomas Contte and Sebastian Trillini copped the silver for Argentina. Colombia’s pair of Cristian Cornejo and Antonio Cabrera was third.

WALTER ALIBEY