Malvern stay on course for Indoor repeat

Malvern Sport Clubs kept in the hunt for back-to-back titles in the Men’s Open Division of the 2017 T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook on the weekend.

This after the star-studded Malvern team, with no fewer than eight national players on its roster ended second in the six-team round-robin series with ten points to earn a semifinal spot against last year’s beaten finalist Paragon, which was third with seven points, on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, round-robin winners, Queen’s Park Cricket Club who tallied 13 points will do battle with fourth placed Fatima.

In the Women’s Open Division, former champions was the only team to end with a 100 per cent round-robin winning record of three wins from as many matches for nine points ahead of their semifinal clash with winless Harvard Checkers.

The other women’s final will feature second placed Paragon against Malvern Sports Club, in a clash of former champions as well.

In addition to the Open Division semi-finals which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, the Under-19 Boys and Girls Division will also flick off from 9am on Saturday.

Last year, Ventures won the Women’s Open, 2-1 on penalties over Paragon after a 1-1 deadlock while Malvern edged Paragon 4-3 in the men’s decider.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Open

n Paragon 4 (Kristin Thompson 1st, 5th, 20th, Gabrielle Thompson 19th) vs Harvard Checkers 3 (Yesenia Luces 8th, 21st, Reyah Richardson 33rd)

n Malvern 4 (Krizia Layne 20th, 20th, 24th, 30th) vs SC Magnolias 4 (Saarah Olton 23rd, 38th, Kaitlyn Olton 13th, Savannah De Freitas 38th)

n Malvern 4 (Krizia Layne 23rd, 30th, Oire Trotman 28th, Nicole Dixon 38th) vs Checkers 3 (Tiffany Seales 3rd, Patrice Padmore 11th, Reyah Richardson 26th)

Men’s Open

n Fatima 3 (Jordan Vieira 10th, 15th, Che Modeste 19th) vs Defence Force 1 (Javon Woodward 40th)

n Petrotrin 12 (Evan Farrell 3rd, 4th, 6th, 9th, 16th, 20th, Solomon Eccles 2nd, 6th, 40th, Wayne Legerton 13th, 14th, 34th) vs Paragon 3 (Kiel Murray 19th, Isiah Scott 22nd, Joel Daniel 33rd)

n Malvern SC 6 (Kieron Emmanuel 28th, 30th, Teague Marcano 11th, Kristien Emmanuel 15th, Daniel Byer 24th, Jeshajah Drayton 35th) vs QPCC 6 (Jerrey Bell 2nd, 18th, Shawn Lee Quay 6th, 20th, Jordan Reynos 23rd, 36th)

n Defence Force 5 (Shane Legerton 24th, 38th, Dylan Francis 6th, Neil Lashley 26th, Marcus James 39th) vs Paragon 5 (Cogie Butler 10th, 26th, Syl Sinnette 19th, Isiah Scott 24th, Kiel Murray 27th)

n Malvern 11 (Teague Maracno 1st, 24th, 27th, 36th, Kristien Emmanuel 9th, 23rd, 35th, Tariq Marcano 6th, 22nd, Daniel Byer 34th, 40th) vs Petrotrin 3 (Wayne Legerton 27th, 33rd, Solomon Eccles 3rd)

n QPCC 8 (Shawn Lee Quay 2nd, 4th, 22nd, Marcus Pascall 13th, 20th, Kadeem Fortune 8th, Jerry Bell 16th, Michael Durity 17th) vs Fatima 1 (Jordan Vieira 10th)

n QPCC 4 (Kadeem Fortun 24th, 26th, Aidan De Gannes 28th, Raphael Govia 33rd) vs Paragon 2 (Kiel Murray 8th, Syl Sinnette 30th)

n Fatima 5 bt Petrotrin 0 - By default

n QPCC 5 bt Petrotrin 0 - By default

n Malvern 6 (Tariq Marcano 1st, 14th, 15th, Daniel Byer 11th, Kristien Emmanuel 13th, 20th) bt Defence Force 1Marcus James 4th)

Sunday

Women’s Open

SC Magnolias 4 (Brittney Hingh 3rd, 21st, 29th, Kaitlyn Olton 12th) vs Harvard Checkers 0

n Paragon 10 (Kristin Thompson 8th, 25th, Zene Henry 10th, 23rd, Keima Gardiner 26th, 26th, Danielle Thompson 7th, Gabrielle Thompson 14th, Naomi Sampson 19th, Arielle Williams 20th) vs Malvern 4 (Krizia Layne 20th, 30th, Nicole Dixon 20th, 33rd)

n SC Magnolias 6 (Brittney Hingh 2nd, Saarah Olton 25th, Shaniah De Freitas 30th, Kaitlyn Olton 33rd, Kristi-Anne Chin-Mc Auley 34th, Caitlyn Greene 36th) vs Paragon 4 (Avion Ashton 22nd, 40th, Gabrielle Thompson 27th) Kristin Thompson 32nd,

Men’s Open

Paragon 5 bt Malvern 0 - By default

n QPCC 7 (Aidan De Gannes 4th, 34th, Marcus pascal 13th, 19th, Shawn Lee Quay 16th, Raphael Govia 38th, Jordan Reynos 7th) vs Defence Force 5 (Marcus James 5th, 36th, Shane Legerton 23rd, Dylan Francis 30th, Mickel Pierre 35th)

n Malvern 5 (Teague Marcano 4th, 14th, 38th, Tariq Marcano 13th, 36th) vs Fatima 2 (Jordan Vieira 10th, Che Modeste 35th)

n Defence Force 3 (Marcus James 3rd, 35th, 39th) vs Petrotrin 2 (Dwain Quan Chan 14th, Arielle Bowen 22nd)

n Paragon 7 (Isaiah Scott 38th, 38th, 39th, Kiel Murray 6th, 26th, 40th, Terrence Baptiste 25th) vs Fatima 4 (Jordan Vieira 12th, 17th, 22nd, Andrew Vieira 3rd)

FINAL ROUND-ROBIN STANDINGS

Women’s Open

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. SC Magnolias 3 2 1 0 14 8 7

2. Paragon 3 2 0 1 18 13 6

3. Malvern 3 1 1 1 12 17 4

4. Harvard Checkers 3 0 0 3 6 12 0

Men’s Open

QPCC 5 4 1 0 30 14 13

1. Malvern 5 3 1 1 28 17 10

2. Paragon 5 2 1 2 22 25 7

3. Fatima 5 2 0 3 15 20 6

4. Defence Force 5 1 1 3 15 23 4

5. Petrotrin 5 1 0 4 17 27 3

Open semi-finals

Saturday

Women’s Open: SC Magnolias vs Harvard Checkers, 7.40pm

Men’s Open: QPCC vs Fatima, 8.40pm

Sunday

Women’s Open: Paragon vs Malvern, 3.20pm

Men’s Open: Malvern vs Paragon, 4.20pm