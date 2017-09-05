T&T within whisker of retaining CMRC

T&T’s drivers are in pole position to successfully defend their Caribbean Motor Racing Championship crown after a successful showing in Barbados. Paul Vieira and Ronald Wortman were the highlights for T&T’s Bushy Park trip for this past weekend’s third leg. The local team did enough to not only maintain a large lead at the top but also virtually win the championship for the second year in a row.

It wasn’t without its challenges, though. Adversity struck the T&T drivers from as early as Saturday morning in the qualifiers, and their response is what helped them to salvage something out of the weekend at Bushy Park. Wortman suffered a blown head gasket and a busted hose when going into Group 4. Kristian Boodoosingh broke his gearbox in the first Group 3 race, while Vieira also endured mechanical difficulties.

As such, Daryl Ali was asked and obliged to jump into the final Group 4 race.

His Group 2 car wasn’t doing too badly in the eight lap race, but with two laps to go, and with him in fourth position, he ran out of gas.

It might seem silly, but it was actually a tactic that didn’t pay off. He told Guardian Media Sports, his team intentionally did not fill up the gas tank so the car would be lighter.

Group 3 is where T&T made its mark. Vieira and Wortman bossed the top three. In the first race, Vieira finished first in 10:56.090.

However, Wortman in second place had the best lap time of the race of 1:5.829. In the second race, the result was the same, but this time Vieira had the fastest lap time. In the third and final Group 3 race, hometown driver Tremaine Forde-Catwell broke up the Trinbagonian combo.

Vieira finished first again but this time Forde-Catwell came second and Wortman had to settle for third. Justin Sanguinette and Ali also took part in the final Group 3 race but they finished down the pack.

It meant T&T walked away with three first places, two seconds and a third in Group 3.

Vieira has now wracked up an unassailable lead at the top of the group and has been crowned Group 3 champion prematurely.

In Group 2, hometown favourite Mark Thompson was dominant at home. He was expected to, and rose to the occasion.

He won all three races with countryman Forde-Catwell following him in with three second places.

However, T&T team manager Jameer Ali challenged the legality of Forde-Catwell’s tyres in the Group 2 races, and the officials changed the results.

It now meant Sanguinette was bumped up into second place, Luke Bhola was third while Bridget Singh followed him in. The order was the same in the second race. In the final Group 2 race, Bhola did not finish, and while the top four stayed the same, Ali replaced him in a fourth place finish.

In the Suzuki Challenge Series Swift Cup, Ryan Peyrau finished the weekend second overall. He earned two second places and a fourth, his only hiccup coming in his second race.