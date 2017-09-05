Williams, Mitchell top Kendo Open Champs

On a quiet Saturday afternoon on St Paul Street, the only noise a passer-by could hear are the screams of kendokas, trying to conquer their opponents with swords and spirit in the complex. Upon entry, there are a few people in the stands watching on, and athletes scattered around the stage warming up or strapping up for their fights ahead.

Kendo is still a relatively new sport in this country. Upon moving to T&T 10 years ago, president of the Kendo Federation of T&T, Eddy Devisee began teaching the art. It’s growth has been slow, but it’s grown so well, for the past three years, the federation has been putting on its National Open Championships, featuring the top athletes in the country coming up against each other.

The event was attended by Japanese embassy officials, who have been sponsoring the main prize, the Japanese Embassy Cup since the championships’ inception. It’s won by the winner of the open category. This year, that person was Herman Williams, who beat Hasani Girod in the final. Herman’s brother, Kwesi Williams finished in third place in the open category.

Dressed in samurai outfits with a grill across the face for protection and dried bamboo sticks in their hands for swords, kendo is how the samurais in Japan used to train so they wouldn’t hurt each other. Today, over two million people around the world practice the art. To win a match, a kendoka needs to get to two points. A point is attained for a blow to the opponent’s head, hand, or body. Judges can also take into consideration the spirit of the athlete, so that explains all the screaming around the St Paul Street Complex.

In the female category, sisters Melony and Dionne Mitchell met in the final. Both traded blows, pounding away at each other’s hands and heads. In the end, Melony had gotten the two points to beat her sister. Alisha Wells finished in third place.

The sport has enjoyed the support of the Japanese mission here in T&T, but the difficulty level sees people come and go. Devisee tells Guardian Media Sports, “It’s very, very harsh. We train exactly how they do in Japan, and so the retention rate is very low, so 20 or 25 people will join, and maybe two or three will remain after a year.”

Still, Hideaki Fujiyama, the Embassy of Japan’s Third Secretary feels kendo can provide a sporting bridge between his country and T&T. He says, “I think by doing kendo, Trinidadian people can understand Japanese culture a lot better. I think it’s important to promote mutual understanding between both countries.”

With Machel Montano’s tour of Japan having wrapped up last month, perhaps there are opportunities beyond music for Trinbagonians to showcase in the asian nation.

​RYAN BACHOO